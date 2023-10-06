Watch Now
National Eczema Awareness Month

Top Dermatologist &amp; Skincare Influencer Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky Teams Up with ‘all Free Clear Detergent” and shares Info about Causes of Serious Skin Issues
Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 11:18:37-04

For people who live with dry and sensitive skin, skincare is a serious issue that ranges from minor irritations to chronic problems like eczema. What many people don’t realize is that everything from lotions to sunscreens to the laundry detergent someone uses can create serious skin issues. In fact, more than 31 million Americans live with eczema, a chronic, systematic disease that results in annual economic burden of five billion dollars.

Dermatologist, and skincare influencer Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky joined Pete Scalia with simple ways to help manage eczema prone skin this fall and all year round.

For more information, visit www.all-laundry.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

