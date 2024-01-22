National Day of Racial Healing

Racial Healing is an experience people share when they speak openly and hear the truth about past wrongs and the negative impacts of systemic racism. Participation builds trust and restores communities, allowing people to work together on changing systems and structures. Racism touches all our lives, regardless of skin color or background.

Dr. Alandra Washington, Vice President for Transformation and Organizational Effectiveness, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the need for racial healing and why a day centered around racial equity and racial healing is so important.

For more information, visit dayofracialhealing.org/about-ndorh

