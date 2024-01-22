Watch Now
National Day of Racial Healing

Dr. Alandra Washington, Vice President for Transformation and Organizational Effectiveness, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the need for racial healing and why a day centered around racial equity and racial healing is so important.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 12:28:10-05

Racial Healing is an experience people share when they speak openly and hear the truth about past wrongs and the negative impacts of systemic racism. Participation builds trust and restores communities, allowing people to work together on changing systems and structures. Racism touches all our lives, regardless of skin color or background.

For more information, visit dayofracialhealing.org/about-ndorh

