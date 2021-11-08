National Caregiver Month

National Family Caregiver Month is celebrated each November! It's a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. We talked to the CEO of the Caregiver Action Network about how you can get involved in their #CaregiverAnd campaign.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 12:21:31-05
National Family Caregiver Month is celebrated each November! It's a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. We talked to the CEO of the Caregiver Action Network about how you can get involved in their #CaregiverAnd campaign.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team