National Baby Safety Month

National Baby Safety Month: Nationally Recognized Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Unveils Safety Ideas Every Parent Needs!
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 10:32:32-04

Parenting and caregiving is a demanding job, and securing the safety and well-being of infants is so important. Whether it is a new parent, expanding family, or a grandparent, proactive steps towards creating a safe and nurturing space for babies is imperative. Just in time for National Baby Safety Month, parenting expert and mom blogger, Amanda Mushro, joined Pete Scalia to share her curated safety guide. Learn about some of the newest expert advice and innovations that every parent will appreciate.

