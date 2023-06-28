National Alzheimer's Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

June marks National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, an opportunity to reflect on the importance of brain health and help raise awareness for a disease that affects millions of Americans nationwide. In the U.S., an estimated 6.7 million adults aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s dementia, and of that population, roughly half will develop agitation. Agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia manifests as both physical and verbal aggression such as cursing, hitting, wandering, repetitive movements or questions, or resisting help, resulting in emotional distress for the patient and caregiver.

Healthcare providers rely on caregivers to report signs of agitation, which is why symptom spotting is critical to developing an effective care plan. Dr. George Grossberg shares helpful guidance for patients, caregivers, and family members whose loved ones are coping with agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia.

