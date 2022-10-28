Myths About Pets and Pests

There are so many fun activities to enjoy with your pet at this time of year, from autumn hikes to celebrating Halloween. But while you reach for your pile of sweaters as the seasons change, one thing that doesn’t change is the risk fleas and ticks pose to pet health.

Veterinarian and pet advocate Dr. Lisa Lippman, DMV, has teamed up with Seresto – the number one bestselling flea and tick brand – to clear up myths about fleas and ticks. Plus, she shared great ways to enjoy the fall and winter seasons with your dog or cat, beginning with effective protection from pests, which can cause health issues for your pet.

For more information, visit www.FallPetList.com or www.Seresto.com

#WCPO9Sponsor