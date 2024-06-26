Myopia on the Rise: What You Need to Know

Did you know myopia (nearsightedness) is projected to affect 50% of the global population by 2050? Lori Archer, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision and board member of the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition, joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to share valuable insights on how to manage and prevent this common eye condition. Learn more about the symptoms and tips to protect your vision, especially for kids.

For more information and eye health and wellness resources, please visit myuhcvision.com

