Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Must-Have Items for the Big Game

Must-Have Items for the Big Game
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 10:46:22-05

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joined Pete Scalia to share a few products that are perfect for enjoying during the big game.

Looking for that perfect snack for game day that also requires very little time to make? Check out snack ideas and recipes at FarmRich.com.

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America’s favorite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more. Elevate the everyday and be inspired by our recipes on our website stpierrebakery.com

Wonderful Pistachios is America's number one snack nut and are one of the only snack nuts that are a complete and good source of protein.
Visit WonderfulPistachios.com

Mary's Gone Crackers are the gluten free, non-GMO, organic and plant-based snack that proves healthy snacks need never lack flavor.

Find your favorite Ice Cream Cake for the Big Game at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com or a grocery store near you.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022