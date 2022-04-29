Mother’s Day Time Saving Tips

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here with tips for creating more time to honor mom is lifestyle expert and influencer Kathy Buccio– who is teaming up with KFC to share some quick and easy meal solutions and gift ideas. Kathy is a mom, former producer for Access Hollywood, and currently shares her expertise on shows like today and Telemundo un Nuevo. Check it out!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray