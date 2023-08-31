Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Morris Home Labor Day Sale and Hope To Dream Success

Jessica Ryan from Morris Home joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about the success of the event and the amazing Labor Day Sale going on NOW at Morris Home!
Morris Home Labor Day Sale
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 10:48:50-04

7 years strong of teamwork and giving!

Morris Home, St Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati and WCPO recently came together to give 50 more children a bed of their own bringing the total of beds given for this program to over 15,000! This year’s event was held at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

Jessica Ryan from Morris Home joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about the success of the event and the amazing Labor Day Sale going on NOW at Morris Home!

For more information, visit www.Morrisathome.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022