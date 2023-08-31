Morris Home Labor Day Sale and Hope To Dream Success

7 years strong of teamwork and giving!

Morris Home, St Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati and WCPO recently came together to give 50 more children a bed of their own bringing the total of beds given for this program to over 15,000! This year’s event was held at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

Jessica Ryan from Morris Home joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about the success of the event and the amazing Labor Day Sale going on NOW at Morris Home!

For more information, visit www.Morrisathome.com

