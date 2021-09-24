Morning Mantras from Starbucks by Nespresso

The past year and a half has been challenging, giving us all a new sense of perspective. At a time when we all need a little more positivity in our lives, it’s important to seek out inspiration wherever we may find it. Now you can set the tone for a positive day ahead with words of affirmation while you enjoy your morning coffee!

Starbucks® by Nespresso® is partnering with artist and poet Morgan Harper Nichols to launch “Morning Mantras,” an Instagram Effect driven by new Starbucks® Coffee for Nespresso® Vertuo Machines and Nichols’s inspirational words. You can access “Morning Mantras” in the Instagram Effects library.