Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Morning Mantras from Starbucks by Nespresso

items.[0].videoTitle
Morning Mantras from Starbucks by Nespresso
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 12:49:33-04

The past year and a half has been challenging, giving us all a new sense of perspective. At a time when we all need a little more positivity in our lives, it’s important to seek out inspiration wherever we may find it. Now you can set the tone for a positive day ahead with words of affirmation while you enjoy your morning coffee!

Starbucks® by Nespresso® is partnering with artist and poet Morgan Harper Nichols to launch “Morning Mantras,” an Instagram Effect driven by new Starbucks® Coffee for Nespresso® Vertuo Machines and Nichols’s inspirational words. You can access “Morning Mantras” in the Instagram Effects library.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Searching WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.