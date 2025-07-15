Money+Love | Why Silence Isn't Golden

Talking about money in a relationship isn’t always easy. But not talking about it? That’s where the real trouble starts.

Just last year, a Yale study found that when people are stressed about money, they’re less likely to bring it up with their partner. Not because they don’t care—but because they’re trying to avoid conflict.

And I get it. When money feels tight, emotions run high. We don’t want to start a fight. So instead, we stay quiet. We assume. We hold back.

Maybe you think your partner spends too much. Or isn’t saving enough. But instead of saying something, you let it simmer. That silence? It builds tension—and walls.

I’ve been there. And I’ve learned that the only way through it… is to talk. Even if it’s awkward. Even if it’s uncomfortable.

Here’s my challenge to you: If money has become a silent subject in your relationship, break the silence. Set a time to check in. Ask: “How are you feeling about our finances right now? Is there anything you wish we were doing differently?”

And then—really listen. No judgment. Just honesty.

Because your relationship deserves more than side-eyes and silent stress. It deserves trust, teamwork—and maybe even a budget or two to keep the peace.

