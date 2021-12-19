Mixing the SPIRITS of the Holidays

Culinary and travel are among the top passions for people globally. People love shared experiences, want to expand their horizons and are open to learning new things. What better way to do it all than through a global collection of curated recipes that you can make together and share with friends and family this holiday season. The world-famous Belinda Chang talked to us about "FROM THE WORLD TO YOUR HOME", a new Mastercard collection of 50 recipes curated from renowned chefs and epicureans from more than 15 Nations and International Markets (from Spain to Slovenia, New York to South Africa, Australia to Brazil and many more).

