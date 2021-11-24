Midwest Eye Center: The Importance of Regular Eye Check-Ups

Along with the most affordable service, MidWest Eye Center also provides the most thorough and comprehensive pre-surgical testing procedures and the most extensive array of laser technologies in the region. The physicians of MidWest Eye Center have extensive knowledge of all currently approved laser eye surgery techniques, laser eye surgery procedures, and non-laser vision correction technologies. Our staff will recommend the best treatment options for each patient and, in some cases, might even recommend waiting for a future procedure that may be a better option for a specific condition.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 24, 2021
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
