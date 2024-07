Every journey begins with a single, courageous step! Micki Arvin shares her emotional journey from addiction to long-term recovery, highlighting the challenges and triumphs along the way.

If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor