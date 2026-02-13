Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mia Syn’s heart-healthy tips with macadamia nuts

Heart Health Month tip: Add Mauna Loa macadamias to snacks and meals. Registered dietitian Mia Syn shares easy ideas. Learn more at maunaloa.com.
If you’re looking for a simple way to eat healthier during Heart Health Month, registered dietitian Mia Syn says it can start with a small change that feels realistic, like adding nuts to meals and snacks.

Nuts are packed with nutrients that support heart health, including heart-healthy unsaturated fats and fiber that helps support healthy cholesterol levels.

Mia says macadamia nuts stand out because they contain the highest levels of monounsaturated fats of any nut, which are associated with improved cholesterol levels. She also shares easy ways to use Mauna Loa macadamias at home: pair them with fresh fruit like berries for a snack with staying power, add them to salads for crunch and flavor or blend them into hummus for creaminess and healthy fats.

Learn more at maunaloa.com.

