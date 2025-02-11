Mercy Health's AI Tool for Smarter, Faster Joint Pain Solutions
Mercy Health's AI Tool for Smarter, Faster Joint Pain Solutions
Experiencing hip or joint pain and looking for answers? You may want to ask Mercy Health about “Catherine”. “Catherine” is the first of its kind AI technology that you can ask questions too from your own computer. Ask it a question about your hip or joint pain and it can help you with a meaning conversation about your condition and is tailored to helping you find educational information for you to find answers. “Catherine” will tell you if your condition is urgent or not and will point you in the right direction to speak to a doctor to get you quickly on the road to healing.
