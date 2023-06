Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

If you have a minor injury or illness, Mercy Health Urgent Care is making it easy for you to get exceptional care. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Mercy Health President, Brian Gwyn, to learn more about their new urgent care location in Western Hills and the services they offer.

For more information, visit www.Mercy.com/UrgentCare