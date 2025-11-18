Mercy Health shares signs of holiday burnout and ways to cope

Holiday stress can come from many places, including finances, expectations, travel, and family dynamics. Mercy Health’s Dr. Joseph Casper explains how to recognize your triggers, set boundaries, and reset when emotions run high. He also shares the signs that it may be time to reach out for professional support.

Mercy Health offers a full range of behavioral health services, including outpatient care, inpatient care, counseling, therapy, and medication support when appropriate. Contact Mercy Health to learn more about the behavioral health resources available to you this holiday season at www.mercy.com

