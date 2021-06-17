Medicare vs. Medicaid: What's the Difference? Get Your Questions Answered!

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Navigating the nuances of Medicare, Medicaid and MyCare Ohio can be tricky. That's why Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) and the Ohio Department of Insurance want to help! Together with WCPO, they are hosting a phone bank tonight for information on Medicare/Medicaid and eligibility in MyCare Ohio. Call 800-686-1578 tonight between 4-6:30 PM to get unbiased answers to your questions.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.