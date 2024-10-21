Watch Now
Medicare Annual Enrollment and Healthy Aging

Dr. Ali Khan, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Aetna, joined Pete Scalia to share insights on how to navigate the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.
Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is now open, and millions of Americans face crucial decisions about their health coverage. Dr. Ali Khan, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Aetna, joined Pete Scalia to share insights on how to navigate the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. Dr. Khan discusses important factors to consider when choosing a plan, such as budget, doctor networks, and prescription drug coverage. He also highlights the differences between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, explaining how the latter can offer additional benefits like vision, hearing, and fitness coverage.

For more information and to explore your Medicare options, visit AetnaMedicare.com

