Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Medical Foster Home Program at Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Older adult Veterans and Veterans with disabilities are finding a new place to call home with the implementation of the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Medical Foster Home Program in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 12:42:57-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Older adult Veterans and Veterans with disabilities are finding a new place to call home with the implementation of the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Medical Foster Home Program in the Greater Cincinnati area. Medical Foster Homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services to a few individuals. A Medical Foster Home can serve as an alternative to a nursing home. It may be appropriate for Veterans who require nursing home care but prefer a non-institutional setting with fewer residents.

Medical foster homes are initially approved through a comprehensive survey process conducted by medical center staff. Those who qualify for the program work with the VA MFH Coordinator to find an appropriate MFH caregiver. Caregivers are paid directly from your personal funds each month. The monthly rate includes room and board, laundry service, personal care, three meals per day, medication management, activities, 24-hour supervision, and assistance with activities of daily living.

Consider the following questions when determining if a MFH is right for you:
- What do you need help with daily?
- Who currently helps you, if anyone?
- Where do you want to live?
- Who is involved in your long-term care planning?

If you are a Veteran interested in residing in a VA Medical Foster Home, or if you would like information about qualifying your personal residence as a VA Medical Foster Home, please call the Cincinnati VAMC at 513-475-6329 or 513-693-0584 and ask for Leslie A. Cooper or visit www.va.gov/Geriatrics

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022