Medicaid Redetermination: Keeping Ohio Covered

More Than 3.3 Million People in Ohio are Enrolled in Medicaid, but Approximately 220,000 People Could Be at Risk of Losing Coverage. With Federal Requirements Changing, Here’s What You Need to Know Before Checking or Renewing Your Coverage
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 01, 2023
More than 3.3 million people in Ohio are enrolled in Medicaid as of January 2023 – an increase of 29% since March 2020. Increases in enrollment were largely driven by the unprecedented pandemic-related job losses and measures taken to keep people enrolled during the health emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, allowed more people in Ohio to enroll, and stay enrolled, in Medicaid than ever before.

Marianella Napolitano of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio joined Pete Scalia to discuss what you need to know to maintain coverage.

For more information, visit www.Medicaid.Ohio.gov

