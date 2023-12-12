Medicaid Enrollment & Redetermination

Across the nation, there is an unprecedented focus on healthcare coverage renewals and enrollments, with hundreds of millions of people going through the Medicaid reenrollment process, open enrollment for ACA individual plans and the Medicare Annual Enrollment period.

This year the Medicaid redetermination process is one of the most complex in history, impacting 92 million people. More than 10 million Americans have lost coverage, including more than two million children. At Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield alone, more than a third of Medicaid members have been disenrolled for administrative reasons, including minors who may still be eligible to receive benefits. Many of these members have been or will be reinstated, but will have to undergo the redetermination process.

Mayra Serrano, Anthem Health Equity Director, joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss coverage options for disenrolled members and provided some suggestions for online and local resources that can help Americans who are at risk of going without health insurance.

For more information, visit healthcare.gov and myhealthbenefitfinder.com

