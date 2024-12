Did you know that billions of dollars in over-the-counter benefits are going unused each year by Medicare Advantage members? 🤯 Finance expert Shinobu Hindert shares how you can take full advantage of your OTC benefits to save on everyday health and wellness products like Tylenol, Neutrogena, Band-Aid, and more! Learn how to tap into your benefits and make the most of your plan. For more info, visit: www.kenvuebrands.com/us/medadvantage

#WCPO9Sponsor