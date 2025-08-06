Maximize your retirement, minimize the fees
Prev
Next
You’ve worked hard to build your retirement savings, but are hidden advisor fees slowly draining it? Ed Wright shares how common industry fees can quietly cost retirees hundreds of thousands over time.
Posted
and last updated
Are you unknowingly giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement fees? Ed Wright from Golden Reserve joins us to explain how even “standard” advisor fees can take a serious toll over time and how their free Retirement Roadmap can help protect your nest egg. Call 513-912-4335 to learn more.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..