Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

March Mindfulness with Dr. Mike Dow

March Mindfulness with Dr. Mike Dow
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 13:09:00-04

The winter months are coming to a close, as well as much of the isolation associated with the pandemic. March is the time to spring forward and the changing season offers a great opportunity to get a fresh start and practice more mindfulness.

to help get started on a path toward better physical and mental health, we spoke to psychotherapist and NY Times best-selling author Dr. Mike Dow. He gave us some pointers on adopting a daily routine, getting outside to exercise, taking time to disconnect or try some new technology to help be more mindful.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.