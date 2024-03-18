March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month

Like 3 million other Americans with bleeding disorders, Tony Basa’s son Andrew relies on human plasma donors for lifesaving treatment. At age 3, Andrew received a lifestyle-altering diagnosis for an active young boy: he had Von Willebrand Disease, a genetic condition that prevents blood from clotting to stop bleeding. Without extreme caution, he would face a lifetime of ER visits and emergency treatments.

Von Willebrand Disease is the most common genetic bleeding disorder, but its commonality doesn’t make it any less frightening. There is no cure. But with the generous donations of human plasma donors, patients like Andrew are able to benefit from existing and developing therapies for countless rare and life-threatening conditions.

Now, as a patient educator for Octapharma, Tony Basa is passionate about sharing his family’s story to encourage others on a similar journey. Tony shares why everyone should consider becoming a plasma donor – and to give an update on what Andrew is doing now!

