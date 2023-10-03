Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Managing LDL Cholesterol

r. Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Prevention for the American Heart Association, discusses the survey findings and the new initiative, and share tips for how people who have had a heart attack or stroke can best manage their LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of repeat cardiovascular events
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 10:05:01-04

You have probably heard the term “bad” cholesterol, but did you know that too much of it can increase your risk of heart attack and stroke?1

It’s an important fact for everyone to know, but it’s especially crucial for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke to understand that too much “bad” cholesterol – or LDL cholesterol as it’s formally known – can increase their risk of having another event.

In the US, someone has a heart attack approximately every 40 seconds, and a new survey from the American Heart Association with The Harris Poll found that 75% of the people surveyed who have had a heart attack or stroke reported having high levels of cholesterol – yet more than half are not prioritizing lowering it.

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer for Prevention for the American Heart Association, joined Pete Scalia today to help educate us on this important topic.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/LDL

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!