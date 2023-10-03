Managing LDL Cholesterol

You have probably heard the term “bad” cholesterol, but did you know that too much of it can increase your risk of heart attack and stroke?1

It’s an important fact for everyone to know, but it’s especially crucial for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke to understand that too much “bad” cholesterol – or LDL cholesterol as it’s formally known – can increase their risk of having another event.

In the US, someone has a heart attack approximately every 40 seconds, and a new survey from the American Heart Association with The Harris Poll found that 75% of the people surveyed who have had a heart attack or stroke reported having high levels of cholesterol – yet more than half are not prioritizing lowering it.

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer for Prevention for the American Heart Association, joined Pete Scalia today to help educate us on this important topic.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/LDL

