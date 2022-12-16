Watch Now
Managing Investments During Economic Uncertainty

Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:54:13-05

With today’s current economic climate full of unknowns, many Americans are struggling with managing their investments given the current uncertainty of the market. Yet history has shown that challenging economic times are strong moments to reevaluate your portfolio, as economies and markets flourish after extreme turbulence. Working with a financial advisor can alleviate Americans’ financial stress by providing holistic, practical guidance and skilled portfolio management, while planning ahead.

Recent Merrill research has shown us that following the pandemic, nearly half (46%) of unadvised, affluent Americans are taking the search for a financial advisor much more seriously. As Americans navigate economic uncertainty while managing their finances, it is more important than ever for them to have access to financial guidance that meets their unique needs and preferences, especially as the current market provides an opportunity for economic revival.

Mark Ryan, Wealth Management Expert, joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more!

