Making the Holidays Enjoyable for Family Members with Dementia

The holidays can be stressful at the best of times. But if you have a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's, the most wonderful time of the year can quickly get overwhelming. We talked to Artis Senior Living of Mason (Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown) about some ways families can ensure the holidays are a success for everyone.
Posted at 7:55 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 19:55:26-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team