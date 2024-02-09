Watch Now
Making the Big Game SUPER Safe

The critical importance of connectivity and communications for first responders at events like the Super Bowl is evident. That’s why Verizon Frontline started coordinating with public safety agencies more than two years ago to help ensure that federal, state and local agencies have the network and technology they need to keep Las Vegas safe during the Super Bowl - from the field to the front lines.

Maggie Hallbach, President of Verizon Frontline, and Carolyn Levering, Emergency Management Administrator for the City of Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management, joined Michelle Hopkins with an inside look at the intense planning it takes to pull off one of the biggest events in the world.

For more information, visit www.verizon.com/frontline

