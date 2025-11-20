Making Holiday Budgets Work with Buy Now Pay Later

With holiday budgets feeling tighter for many families, shoppers are getting creative about how to make the most of every dollar. One tool growing quickly in popularity is Buy Now Pay Later, with a new PayPal survey showing that half of consumers plan to use it this season. Personal finance expert Nicole Lapin and PayPal’s Michelle Gill explain how BNPL helps shoppers manage cash flow, pay for purchases over time, and stay organized during the busiest shopping months.

To learn more or explore BNPL options, visit PayPal.com/buynowpaylater.

#WCPO9Sponsor