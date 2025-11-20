Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Making Holiday Budgets Work with Buy Now Pay Later

Holiday budgets are tight, and Buy Now Pay Later is helping shoppers stay flexible this season. PayPal experts explain BNPL benefits for consumers and merchants. Learn more at PayPal.com/buynowpaylater.
Making Holiday Budgets Work with Buy Now Pay Later
Posted

With holiday budgets feeling tighter for many families, shoppers are getting creative about how to make the most of every dollar. One tool growing quickly in popularity is Buy Now Pay Later, with a new PayPal survey showing that half of consumers plan to use it this season. Personal finance expert Nicole Lapin and PayPal’s Michelle Gill explain how BNPL helps shoppers manage cash flow, pay for purchases over time, and stay organized during the busiest shopping months.

To learn more or explore BNPL options, visit PayPal.com/buynowpaylater.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State