Making Drinking Water More Accessible & Affordable

Many Americans don't trust their tap water, which is one of the many reasons people drink bottled water. But for the many people who rely on federal food assistance, bottled water can be expensive. Now there's a plan to make clean water affordable for everyone as part of a campaign by Leah Thomas and Brita USA to promote environmental justice.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.