Making Dreams Come True at Dohn Career Center

A long time Cincinnati bakery and restaurant on Gilbert Avenue closed recently. The building was taken over by Dohn Community High School where a number of vocational certifications are available while students earn their high school diplomas. Culinary Arts is one of those specialties!

Dohn offers a number of vocational certifications as students earn their high school diplomas. Certification in trades can lead to high paying careers in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, H-VAC, Patient Care, barbering, cosmetology and STNA. Dohn Community High School has 12 locations around the city. The career centers are on Gilbert Avenue and Reading Road.

To learn more, visit www.dohnschool.org/dohn-career-center or call 513-281-6100 extension 1005

