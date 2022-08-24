Making a Plan for a Loved One Diagnosed with Dementia

After your loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia, you may be overwhelmed with emotions and uncertainty about the future. You may also experience a bit of relief at finally having an explanation for what was going on. Most seniors who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis don’t require significant changes right away. But chances are good they will eventually need a Memory Care community. One of the realities of Alzheimer’s disease is its unpredictability. However, making a plan for your loved one’s future needs will help you prepare for what’s next.

Talk with Your Loved One

As scared and apprehensive as you may feel, your loved one is also likely carrying a heavy burden. Talking lays a foundation for working together. While you may be tempted to put off the conversation, discussing your loved one’s thoughts and desires while they can still articulate them will give you greater confidence in your decision making. If your loved one with dementia resists the idea of planning ahead, engage their healthcare provider to explain the advantages of transitioning to a Memory Care community.

Take Care of Paperwork

Ask your loved one to help you gather important documents such as healthcare directives, medical records and other legal papers. This is also a good time to ask about passwords and any other information you may need to oversee your loved one’s affairs.

Make Financial Preparations

Addressing money matters can help ensure you’re prepared to manage your loved one’s finances (or transfer the responsibility to someone else) when the time comes. Collect banking and financial information, a will, and details about all your loved one’s sources of income and financial obligations. Ask them to talk you through the money that’s coming in and going out and match the documentation with what you hear. Financial planning should also include the cost of Memory Care. You may have a number of financial solutions, such as a bridge loan, proceeds from a home sale, veterans benefits or long-term care insurance.

Create a Support System

Acting as a caregiver for your loved one is a big responsibility and shouldn’t be done alone. Having a support system will ensure you’re able to provide the best care. That can include having people you can vent your worries to or having help with research and planning.

Research Care Options

The first step in determining the best fit for your loved one’s long-term care is talking with them. Then you can look for an appropriate Memory Care community that fits your budget and location requirements. Communities that specialize in dementia care are uniquely qualified to support people at various stages of the condition, from the way physical spaces are designed to their activities and programs. You’ll also want to consider security and safety, and policies or procedures that could affect how you or your loved one interacts with the community.

Set Your Plan in Motion

Waiting until your loved one has an emergency will only add stress to the situation. Gradually implementing a dementia care plan and working closely with your loved one's doctor will create an easier transition for everyone.

