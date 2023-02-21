Watch Now
Make Your Dreams Come True on Season 15 of Shark Tank

Posted at 11:59 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:59:55-05

The Shark Tank Casting team is now on a nationwide search to discover the next group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who dream of pitching their breakthrough products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing an investment and invaluable mentorship.

Entrepreneurs will get the exciting opportunity to make their business dreams come true in the upcoming fifteenth season of the 4-time Emmy Award winning series, “Shark Tank,” the show where Shark investors give the best entrepreneurs from across America the chance to secure business deals that could make their dreams come true.

Shark Tank continues to be a driving force in helping people from all walks of life achieve their dreams and remains committed to helping our nation’s incredibly resilient entrepreneurs.

Casting for Season 15 is now open via online applications and interested applicants may apply now until the end of July by visiting https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply

