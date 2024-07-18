Make the Most of Summer with Parenting Expert Joyce Brewer
Make the Most of Summer with Parenting Expert Joyce Brewer
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 18, 2024
Calling all parents! Get ready to make the most of the remaining summer days with expert advice from Joyce Brewer, creator of MommyTalkShow.com. Joyce shares how to plan the perfect family meal, book a budget-friendly vacation, and keep your kids entertained. Learn more at TipsOnTV.com
