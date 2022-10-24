Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Make Holiday Memories with Next Level Snacking

Make Holiday Memories with Next Level Snacking
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 12:27:20-04

Nothing is more welcoming than an abundant grazing table filled with expertly crafted cheeses like Tillamook Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddars paired with accompaniments. Want to take it up a notch? Add in a bounty of freshly baked small bites like buttery crackers, stuffed mushroom puffs, garlic thumbprints with tomato jam and more, for a truly wow-worthy setup.

Today, NY Times bestselling cookbook author Erin McDowell and globally regarded cheese expert Jill Allen of Tillamook shared simple secrets for creating the ultimate grazing board for every occasion. They discussed how a snacking table can add tasty fun to everything from tailgating to Thanksgiving or any holiday party. McDowell and Allen spoke about the importance of high-quality ingredients like dairy products from Tillamook, to produce the best, most delicious tasting entertaining display you and your guests have ever had.

For more information, visit tillamook.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!