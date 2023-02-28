Make a Lifesaving Donation with Hoxworth Blood Center

Hoxworth appreciates each of its donors who take the time to roll up a sleeve and donate blood or platelets to help local patients in need. You are a #HoxworthHero! In March, there are a number of ways to make your lifesaving donation.

Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Centers

Schedule your appointment between March 1 – 24 at any of the seven neighborhood donor center and receive a Hoxworth stainless steel tumbler.

Donors between March 27 – 29 will receive a Reds pack jacket.

Several mobile drives are scheduled this month, including:

Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive

March 1 and 2

Christ Church, Portsmouth, OH 45662

Northern Kentucky University

Tuesday, March 21 – 10 AM to 3:45 PM

Donors receive an NKU stainless steel tumbler!

Judy Morand Memorial Blood Drive

Saturday, March 25th

Marge Schott Center - 8939 Montgomery Rd.

Rally on the Square

Wednesday, March 29th

Fountain Square – 9am to 3 pm

Opening Day ticket raffle

Other Reds giveaways

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 90,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in our area hospitals.

To schedule your appointment visit Hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910. You can be a Hoxworth Hero!

#WCPO9Sponsor