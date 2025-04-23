Watch Now
Major Appliance Deals Happening Right Now

Spring Black Friday is in full swing at Appliance Factory &amp; Mattress Kingdom, and they’re offering massive markdowns on everything from kitchen packages to luxury mattresses.
Why wait until November when you can save BIG right now? Spring Black Friday is in full swing at Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, and they’re offering massive markdowns on everything from kitchen packages to luxury mattresses.

Mention "SPRING" to unlock exclusive pricing:

  • Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator: MSRP $2699, now $1399
  • Top-Load Washer & Dryer Sets: Just $399 each
  • Bosch Stainless Dishwasher: Now $499
  • Deluxe Purple Queen Mattress: $999

