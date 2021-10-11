Maintenance Minute with Dry Effect: Cleaning Up After a Flood

In today's Dry Effect Maintenance Minute, we want to talk about what to do after your basement floods. Once the water has been shut off, and only if it's safe to do so, document everything that's been damaged. This could be handy for insurance or your own personal records. Then use protective gear to start cleaning. Be sure to throw away pillows, food and clothing as these could grow mold.
And don't forget, professional help is always available through Dry Effect!
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:36:10-04
Cincy Lifestyle Team