Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Luxury Living with Riverfront Views

items.[0].videoTitle
Luxury Living with Riverfront Views
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:42:22-05

One of the best parts of living in our community is the access to the river, so why not live a life of luxury with a river-front view from your home?

Corporex, a national commercial development and investment firm based in Covington, Kentucky. and master developer of Ovation, the 25-acre, 4.5 city blocks, mixed-used development located on the Ohio riverfront in Northern Kentucky is excited to unveil new details regarding The Residences at Ovation.The Residences at Ovation are comprised of 1,000 residential units (which will include a mix of for-rent and for-sale homes). The presale waitlist has started for the 88 Residences at Ovation, which will be the focus of the segment. Each of these riverfront homes will all have waterfront views and premium appliance, which representatives will show off at Tisdel’s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020