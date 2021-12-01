Luxury Living with Riverfront Views

One of the best parts of living in our community is the access to the river, so why not live a life of luxury with a river-front view from your home?

Corporex, a national commercial development and investment firm based in Covington, Kentucky. and master developer of Ovation, the 25-acre, 4.5 city blocks, mixed-used development located on the Ohio riverfront in Northern Kentucky is excited to unveil new details regarding The Residences at Ovation.The Residences at Ovation are comprised of 1,000 residential units (which will include a mix of for-rent and for-sale homes). The presale waitlist has started for the 88 Residences at Ovation, which will be the focus of the segment. Each of these riverfront homes will all have waterfront views and premium appliance, which representatives will show off at Tisdel’s.