A new study from American Century Investments finds Americans looking forward to retirement. Three out of five people surveyed said they expect their standard of living to be the same or better when they retire.

While most people surveyed were confident about the future, they also wanted to protect themselves against market losses. Three-quarters of employees felt it was very important to protect the value of their entire workplace retirement savings account.

Glenn Dial, Senior Retirement Strategist at American Century Investments, joined Michelle Hopkins to talk more about the survey and how Americans are feeling about retirement.

