Look Younger with Brighter, Whiter Teeth from Power Swabs

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There's an incredible new way to look younger and feel better in just 5 minutes. So what kind of powerful results like these can you see in only 5 minutes? Getting rid of gray hairs? NO. Losing weight? DEFINITELY NOT. Pay attention because lifestyle constultant Melinda McKinsey is going to show you a way to transform your appearance in only 5 minutes with Power Swabs Teeth Whitening.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.