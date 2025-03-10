Look More Rested and Confident in Just 10 Minutes

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fine lines and under-eye bags can leave you looking tired, but Plexaderm helps you look refreshed in just 10 minutes. Try it now with their 6-day trial pack for only $14.95 with FREE shipping. Visit plexidermtrial.com to order.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..