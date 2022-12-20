Watch Now
Look And Feel Your Best This Holiday Season and Beyond
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 12:24:30-05

Style and Beauty Expert Danielle Gray is no stranger to looking her best. Before you don your holiday apparel and head out to this year’s festivities, Danielle has some winter beauty must-haves that will prepare you to show off your best self.

Thanks to the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, cold temperatures don’t have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. As you update your shower routine for colder weather, this must-have sets the tone for the day by moisturizing your skin from the second you lather up. Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains water, and the Olay Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid infuses moisture 10 layers deep to hydrate the skin all day long. It won’t leave a coated feeling on your skin, 95% of women had visibly better skin after using it, AND it’s approved by the Skin Health Alliance. So, you know it’s the right choice.

Secret knows that deodorant is a personal choice, so for those who choose to go aluminum free, Secret is excited to offer the Aluminum Free Collection! Secret’s Aluminum Free Deodorant helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it, is dermatologist tested and is free of parabens, talc and dyes. Made with 3x more odor fighters than the leading aluminum free deodorant, this collection provides triple odor protection, eliminating odor from the source to keep you feeling fresh and confident.

Danielle shares the benefits of these winter beauty must-haves and how they can help you feel fresh & empowered to walk into any holiday party with confidence.

