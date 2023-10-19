Local Chick-fil-A Restaurants Celebrate Shared Table Food Donation Program With New Digital Cookbook

Chick-fil-A Operators recently surpassed a milestone, donating more than 23 million meals through Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which enables Chick-fil-A restaurants to partner with local organizations in need of quality food.

One of the restaurants in Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre, has partnered with City Gospel Mission to provide food for families in need. City Gospel Mission responds to the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of homeless and hurting men, women and children. This local Chick-fil-A is proud to be a partner and help where they can.

Garth Truter, Operator at Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre, and Eric Brand, Kitchen Manager at City Gospel Mission, joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to talk more about the Shared Table program.

For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/sharedtable and find the cookbook at www.extrahelpings.com

