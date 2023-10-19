Watch Now
Local Chick-fil-A Restaurants Celebrate Shared Table Food Donation Program With New Digital Cookbook

One of the restaurants in Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre, has partnered with City Gospel Mission to provide food for families in need. City Gospel Mission responds to the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of homeless and hurting men, women and children. This local Chick-fil-A is proud to be a partner and help where they can.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:55:03-04

Chick-fil-A Operators recently surpassed a milestone, donating more than 23 million meals through Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which enables Chick-fil-A restaurants to partner with local organizations in need of quality food.

Garth Truter, Operator at Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre, and Eric Brand, Kitchen Manager at City Gospel Mission, joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to talk more about the Shared Table program.

For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/sharedtable and find the cookbook at www.extrahelpings.com

