Local author publishes "The Darkness From Within", a book of short stories to encourage others

Hamilton resident Ryan Caplinger is sharing his story of overcoming hardships and abuse as a child to encourage others to find the light
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Hamilton resident Ryan J. Caplinger is sharing his story of overcoming neglect and abuse as a child to encourage others to find the light. His book "The Darkness From Within" is filled with short stories about his life, and how he found a positive outlook after dark times. CL's Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with him about his future plans and how he hopes to continue helping others.

Caplinger is hosting a book signing on August 7th from 5PM-8PM at PourHouse in Hamilton.

To learn more or purchase the book, visit ryancaplinger.com.

