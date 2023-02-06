Watch Now
Limor Suss shares essentials for the BIG GAME

Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 06, 2023
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares essentials for the BIG GAME

Tostitos believes that with good food and good company come great memories. The brand is bringing people together with its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos, a casual dining experience that puts the official chip and dip of the NFL at the center of its recipes. Tost by Tostitos is open in Phoenix, Arizona February 9 to 11 leading up to the Big Game. For fans at home, Tostitos is sharing meal inspiration with DIY recipes direct from the Tost by Tostitos menu at Tostbytostitos.com. For more information on Tost by Tostitos, or to make a reservation, visit Tostbytostitos.com or follow Tostitos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Reservations are limited and based on availability.

Sponsored by Limor Media

